PREVIEW: Wisconsin Can Get A Huge Tournament Boost With A Sunday Win Over Michigan

Wisconsin can get a huge tournament boost Sunday if we beat Michigan.

Right now, the Badgers are 15-6, and we’re in an okay tournament position, but we’re far from being a top seed, which is what fans have been expecting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The rematch against the Wolverines provides a huge opportunity for us to jump seed positioning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

If we show up and show out against Michigan this Sunday, then we’re going to jump in the rankings and all the different projected brackets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

As we all know, Michigan ran us off the court when we played earlier in the year. I borderline don’t even want to talk about it because it was so damn bad.

Michigan, just as before, will be the best team we play during the regular season. They’re loaded all over the court.

I mean, they’re probably the most talented team in the B1G, and I’d also say they’re a top five team in America in terms of talent.

So, this will be far from easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Yet, we are the Wisconsin Badgers. We don’t back down from anyone. We welcome the challenge. We embrace it.

So, Michigan can give us their best shot. I can promise you that this time won’t be like last.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

You can catch the game at 1:00 EST on CBS.