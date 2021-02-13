US

‘We Are Trying To Survive’: Restaurant Owner Sued By LA County For Allegedly Violating COVID Restrictions Speaks Out

Carlos Roman, Owner of Bread & Barley

Daily Caller

Jorge Ventura Contributor
Font Size:

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura spoke with Carlos Roman, owner of Bread & Barley in Covina, California, which is being sued by Los Angeles County for allegedly violating emergency health orders.

The lawsuit alleges that Roman’s restaurant operated outdoor dining service even after the county suspended his public health permit.

Before Thanksgiving, Los Angeles County issued a ban on outdoor dining, impacting 30,000 restaurants in the county like Bread and Barley’s.

Roman denies violating the outdoor dining ban.

“Us as restaurants, we are forced to comply with rules that sometimes we aren’t given until the day of,” Roman said, criticizing the county’s outdoor dining ban.

In December, a health inspector called the police on Roman when he blocked the inspector’s car from leaving after issuing him a notice for closure for allegedly violating outdoor dining ban restrictions.

“This isn’t about me, they can’t pay their bills,” Roman said in a video of the dispute. “We’re all in this together, we’ll just all starve to death and die.” (RELATED : ‘If We Can’t Work, He Can’t Work’: Business Owner Blocks Health Inspector’s Car After They Threatened Citations)

WATCH: 

Check Out From The Daily Caller :

‘Newsom Has Failed California’: Police Officer Calls On City Council To Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

Recall Newsom Campaign Gaining Momentum Ahead Of Signature Deadline

‘We Need Our Lives Back’: California High School Students Protest Lockdowns