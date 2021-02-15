Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says NBC Series ‘Young Rock’ Based On ‘Moments’ In His ‘Life’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said the new NBC series “Young Rock” is based on actual “moments” that happened in his “life.”

In a clip shared on social media Monday, the 48-year-old actor explained that fans will witness things that happened during his childhood in the new sitcom.

“This entire series has been inspired by moments in my life,” Johnson shared. “Growing up it’s my mom and I following my dad around the world as he wrestled.” (RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Says He Experienced ‘Racial Prejudice’ As A Child)

WATCH:

“It’s my earlier years when I was a teenager,” he added. “I went to three or four different high schools. By the time I was 14, they all thought that I was an undercover cop.” (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

“When I was growing up there wasn’t a real consistency in terms of home life,” he said. “Which eventually led to me buying a car from a crackhead. There was another crackhead who woke up in the backseat,” Johnson continued, describing a scene that will be featured in the show.

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star captioned the same clip on Instagram, “This whole thing will never not be surreal to me, but it’s been so nice to see a) everyone’s excitement to watch the show and b) for those (critics and industry folk) who have already seen our season premiere – give their praise to all the actors playing my family.”

“I think they did a great job, too and I know my family are looking down feeling very proud and grateful,” ‘The Rock’ added.

The season premiere of “Young Rock” airs Tuesday night at 8/7c only on NBC.