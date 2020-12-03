Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Launches Boozy Ice Cream In Time For Holidays

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Thursday that he created a boozy ice cream in time for the holidays.

“Dwanta Claus is comin’ to town… and he’s bringing a shitload of AMAZING BOOZY ICE CREAM,” the 48-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram about his holiday ice cream line with Salt and Straw. (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

“Appreciate you @foodandwine for the ‘silky, sweet [and] frozen’ compliment!” he added. “Our Dwanta Spiked Egg Nog Ice Cream is officially @saltandstraw’s TOP SELLER. THANK YOU guys!!! It’s delicious (and orgasmic;).. ENJOY! Love, Naughty Dwanta.” (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Named Highest-Paid Actor Of 2020)

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star also shared a video on social media a few days earlier teasing his latest project that utilizes his Teremana tequila to make the ice cold spiked eggnog treat, with proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program, according to US Weekly.

“The WORLD’S BEST ICE CREAM @saltandstraw is being delivered from Dwanta Claus himself! Johnson captioned a clip about the ice cream on social media. “Flavors are I SAW MOMMY KISSING DWANTA CLAUS, THE ROCK’N AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE, [and] DWANTA’S TEREMANA SPIKED EGG NOG!”