Nick Searcy Says ‘Democrats Are Sick,’ Labels Public Schools’ Coronavirus Measures A Form Of ‘Child Abuse’

Nick Searcy said “Democrats are sick” and labeled public schools’ coronavirus measures a form of “ridiculous child abuse.”

“This is ridiculous child abuse and these kids will not recover from it without years of therapy,” the 61-year-old Hollywood actor tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers on Monday, along with a picture reportedly taken at a school in Texas showing kids in school sitting six-feet apart while at lunch.

“Not only are they born racist, they are toxic and disease-ridden and can’t be around other children,” he added. “Democrats are sick.”

This is ridiculous child abuse and these kids will not recover from it without years of therapy. Not only are they born racist, they are toxic and disease-ridden and can’t be around other children. Democrats are sick. https://t.co/4IalMKotFL — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 15, 2021

The comments were in response to a person who tweeted, “This pic was taken in Texas, one of the places that resisted the most to drastic COVID-related measures.” (RELATED: Kid Rock Has A Message For ‘Far Left Socialist Liberals’ And ‘Media’ Who Want To Deprogram Trump Supporters)

This pic was taken in Texas, one of the places that resisted the most to drastic COVID-related measures. Even there, children are subjected to drastic social distancing measures that are bound to leave profound scars and deeply affect children’s development. pic.twitter.com/L91T3oC2Z3 — President Barb 17 (@BasiaC7) February 15, 2021

“Even there, children are subjected to drastic social distancing measures that are bound to leave profound scars and deeply affect children’s development,” the post added.

The “Justified” star‘s comments followed earlier ones from actor/comedian Rob Schneider who said similar about the measures public schools were taking during the pandemic.

“We are witnessing a new kind of child abuse: bought and paid for with YOUR tax dollars,” the 57-year-old star tweeted, along with a video that is reportedly from Forest brook Elementary teacher Teresa Holmes who showed off her classroom with plexiglass around each desk.

We are witnessing a new kind of child abuse: bought and paid for with YOUR tax dollars.

The collapse of public schools who follow this example will surely follow.

History will not look back at this kindly. https://t.co/JUGNc1fDzn — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) February 13, 2021

“The collapse of public schools who follow this example will surely follow,” he added. “History will not look back at this kindly.