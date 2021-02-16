Psaki: Biden Would Support A 9/11-Style Commission Into Capitol Riot

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden would support a 9/11-style commission into the Capitol riot.

Psaki referred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments about the commission and said it’s up to Congress to create the commission.

“It’s of course Congress’s decision to form this commission, as we talked about a bit in here, but it’s it’s certainly one the president would support,” Psaki said.

“And President Biden has made clear his views on the tragic events of January 6th, including where responsibility for them lies. He backs efforts to shed additional light on the facts, to ensure something like that never happens again,” Psaki said.

Pelosi said Monday that there will be an upcoming “outside, independent 9/11-type Commission” to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the Jan. 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack'” on the U.S. Capitol, in a letter to colleagues.

“As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honoré’s interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.”

A mob of former President Donald Trump’s followers broke into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after a protest turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results. (RELATED: Support Grows For 9/11-Style Commission Into Capitol Riot Following Trump Acquittal)

