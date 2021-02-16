Report: Kylie Jenner Lands $76,000 Exclusive Birkenstocks

Kylie Jenner has reportedly scored herself a pair of exclusive Birkenstock sandals made out of destroyed Hermes Birkin Bags that retails at $76,000.

The 23-year-old reality star reportedly showed off a pair of the black pebbled leather shoes in her Instagram Story and thanked MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based brand responsible for viral products, according to Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner Wants People To Stop Talking About How Much Money She Has Following Forbes Report)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSCHF (@mschf)

“Historically we make luxury objects out of inherently valuable materials,” the company shared with the outlet. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Lands At Top Of Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities List Despite Accusations She’s Not A Billionaire)

“We can look to the Birkin bag itself as the new luxury raw material par excellence,” it added. “Birkinstocks, though, are no collaboration; perhaps we might more properly call them a transubstantiation.”

The exclusive sandals were reportedly made after the company purchased only four of the Hermes bags as raw material. A total of 10 pairs of the Birkenstocks were made, ranging in price from $34,000 to $76,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner)

The outlet reported three other pairs of the high-priced sandals were scored by rapper Future, singer Kehlani and an unknown art collector.

Fans of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star know Jenner is no stranger to Hermes Birkin Bags and owns a bedazzled brown croc bag that retails at $300,000 and a rare Niloticus Crocodile Himalaya Birkin 30, People magazine reported.