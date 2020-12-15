Kylie Jenner Is The Highest-Paid Celebrity In 2020

Forbes list of the highest paid celebrities in 2020 came out Tuesday and sitting at the very top is reality star Kylie Jenner.

The 23-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was the top earner this year in the annual list after she sold off a majority stake in her beauty brand company to Coty and made $590 million dollars this year, according to Forbes.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

And Jenner was way ahead of all the rest, with the next highest-paid celebrity being in the same family, Kanye West, who took home $170 million thanks to his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

The next several top earning celebrities, in order, included Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Tyler Perry.

The top 25 best paid celebrities also included big name stars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Howard Stern, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Gordon Ramsey.

Coming in the 25th spot was superstar Taylor Swift, who has been busy making surprise albums during the pandemic after recently dropping her ninth studio album “Evermore.” During 2020, the “Shake It Off” hitmaker made $63.5 million.

According to the report:

The world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019, after the global pandemic shuttered stadiums and silenced performances around the world.

The entire list of the top earning 100 celebrities can be seen here.