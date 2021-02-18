At Least 1 NFL Team Has Zach Wilson Above Trevor Lawrence On Their Draft Board

At least one NFL team thinks Zach Wilson is the best quarterback in the draft.

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is a lock to be the first overall pick to the Jaguars, but his status as the best player in the draft is apparently up for debate.

According to NFL draft expert Matt Miller, an unnamed team has the former BYU dual-threat quarterback ahead of Lawrence on their board.

An unnamed NFL college scouting director told him the following:

What he does as a thrower, and as a runner, is exactly where we are as a league right now. He throws some of those 50/50 balls with his shoulders square to the defense after running around in the pocket and I’m seeing Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech all over again.

Do I think Zach Wilson will be a very good NFL quarterback? I do. I think he’s going to be electric at the highest level of football.

He throws an awesome ball, is athletic, can make defenders miss in space and he has everything I look for in a quarterback.

Would I draft him over Trevor Lawrence? No shot in hell. As I’ve said many times, Lawrence is the best QB prospect in the past two decades.

There’s no shot in hell the Jaguars are passing, and their board is really the only one that matters.

Wilson and Lawrence will likely both have great NFL careers, but only the latter will be the first overall pick.