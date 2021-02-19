Columbia Professor Carl Hart Admits To Regularly Doing Heroin For ‘Work-Life Balance’

A Columbia University professor admitted to regularly using heroin to improve “work-life balance.”

Carl Hart opened up about his recreational drug use in his book “Drug Use For Grown-Ups: Chasing Liberty In The Land Of Fear,” according to a report published Friday by the New York Post. Hart chairs the psych department at Columbia University, the outlet reported.

Columbia professor: I do heroin regularly for ‘work-life balance’ https://t.co/6aq9cnGfPG pic.twitter.com/3OmmaHKORx — New York Post (@nypost) February 19, 2021

“There aren’t many things in life that I enjoy more than a few lines by the fireplace at the end of the day,” Hart revealed in his book, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Oregon Votes To Decriminalize Certain Amounts Of Heroin, Meth, Cocaine)

Hart admitted he has snorted small amounts of heroin for up to ten days in a row and claimed that his habit is “as rational as [his] alcohol use,” the outlet reported.

“Like vacation, sex and the arts, heroin is one of the tools that I use to maintain my work-life balance,” Hart reportedly wrote in his book.

Hart opened up about his drug use in the book to advocate for the decriminalization of the possession of recreational drugs, the New York Post reported.

Hart claimed in his book “that the demonization of drug use – not drugs themselves – [has] been a tremendous scourge on America, not least in reinforcing this country’s enduring structural racism,” according to the outlet.