Former MLB Player Johnny Damon Arrested For DUI, Wife Arrested For Battery Of Cop

Former MLB star Johnny Damon was reportedly arrested Friday on DUI charges in Florida.

Damon’s wife Michelle Mangan-Damon was also arrested for battery of police during the traffic stop, TMZ reported. The police report stated that Damon was pulled over around 1:23 a.m. for swerving in the road, according to the outlet.

The former New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox player allegedly slurred his speech during the stop and later admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening. Damon told cops he had “just a little bit” to drink while “motioning with his left hand and fingers in a small pinching motion,” TMZ reported. (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested For DUI In New Jersey)

Mangan-Damon reportedly informed police that their six children were home with a nanny. Police contacted the nanny and told her that Damon and Mangan-Damon “were going to jail and would not be home for some time,” the outlet reported.

Damon blew a .30 and .294 during a breathalyzer test administered at the police station, according to TMZ.

The legal limit to drive is .08.

Damon was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, TMZ reported. His wife was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, according to the outlet.