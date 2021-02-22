Gina Carano Says She Got Fired Because She Didn’t Go Along With The ‘Narrative’

Actress Gina Carano claimed she felt watched by production while she was filming for “The Mandalorian.”

Carano opened up about her firing during an interview Sunday with Ben Shapiro.

“They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk,” Carano said. “And I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative.”

“I was prepared at any point to be let go because I’ve seen this happen to so many people,” she added. “I’ve seen the looks on their faces. I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself, ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are.’ They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself.'” (RELATED: REPORT: Gina Carano Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ After Social Media Post Involving Jews And The Holocaust)

Carano stated during the interview she was accidentally looped into an email indicating that Disney was following the #FireGinaCarano hashtag on social media. The actress also claimed she had support from some at Disney.

“I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply,” Carano said. “I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend… Everyone is afraid of losing their job.”

Carano’s co-star Pedro Pascal has made Nazi comparisons on social media in the past, but was not fired from “The Mandalorian.” Despite the differences in politics for the two actors, Carano said she adores Pascal.

“I adore Pedro,” Carano said during the interview. “I adore him. I know he’s said and done some hurtful things. But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first.”