Hasbro Reportedly Halts Production Of Gina Carano’s ‘Mandalorian’ Action Figures Following Disney Firing

Hasbro has reportedly halted any further production of Gina Carano’s “The Mandalorian” action figures following her firing by Disney.

Figures for Carano’s character, Cara Dune, in the Disney plus series, were reportedly very popular and kept selling out, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. However, now plans have been scrapped to make any more. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Hasbro reportedly cancelling production of all Cara Dune ‘#Mandalorian’ figures after Gina Carano’s firing. More: https://t.co/35TV5tVOVC pic.twitter.com/wjoQjCEYMn — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 16, 2021

The company hasn’t made a statement about it yet. However, the outlet reported the toy retailer BigBadToyStore said that it was “forced to cancel preorders for Cara Dune items” because no more would be produced.

“The Star Wars Black Cara Dune figure was released in 2020 and sold out not long after the inventory was received,” a spokeswoman for BigBadToyStore shared. (RELATED: Cancel Culture, Coronavirus And Endless Virtue Signaling: Here Are The 5 Worst Things About 2020)

“Hasbro planned for another production run and we were accepting preorders from that production run,” the email statement added. “Due to recent events, Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more of this figure.”

It comes following a report in the Hollywood Reporter, that Carano was fired “after sharing a post on social media implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.”

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson shared in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Not long after, Gina released a statement and said she’s only “just begun” to use her voice in a message to those “living in fear” of being cancelled by “totalitarian mob.”

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” the actress shared of an opportunity to produce and star in her own film for the Daily Wire.

“The Mandalorian” star then said she’s “only just begun” using her “voice,” which she said is “now freer than ever before.”

“I hope it inspires others to do the same,” Carano explained. “They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them. Stick together. I stand with you. #NEVERGIVEUP #FACEYOURFEARSLIVEYOURDREAMS.”