Music Mogul Clive Davis Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy

Music producer Clive Davis has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, his representative confirmed to Page Six Tuesday.

Davis’ representative told the outlet the producer would be postponing round two of his pre-Grammys party this year because of the diagnosis, the outlet reported.

“He is being treated with antibiotics and steroids and is expected to recover within six to eight weeks,” Davis’ rep told Page Six. “He is in good spirits and looks forward to doing the second half of his pre-Grammy gala in May.”

Clive Davis Postpones Annual Pre-Grammy Gala After Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis​ https://t.co/0QPuKUDFOB — People (@people) February 23, 2021

“He is obviously disappointed with the delay, but he is excited to host the second installment later this spring as it is shaping up to be as big as the first one,” the rep added. (RELATED: Musician Tony Bennett Announces Alzheimer’s Diagnosis)

A source told Page Six that the Bell’s Palsy was not yet affecting Davis’ speech. “But if he had to do a Zoom [party] with 2,000 people, having a facial tick is not going to work,” the source reportedly said.

Davis was holding his pre-Grammys bash, which had been broken up into two events, virtually due to coronavirus. The guest list of last month’s event included Nancy Pelosi, John Legend, Diddy and Gayle King, Page Six reported.

Davis helped shape the careers of musicians such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Kelly Clarkson. Houston was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.