Skeet Ulrich Gets Spotted Spending Some Time With Actress Lucy Hale

Actor Skeet Ulrich is apparently getting close with Lucy Hale.

According to Page Six, the "Riverdale" and "Scream" star was spotted kissing Hale while at lunch Sunday in Los Angeles.

Lucy Hale photographed kissing Skeet Ulrich https://t.co/dG0IKPovSl pic.twitter.com/YThOCaM0ZO — Page Six (@PageSix) February 22, 2021

For those of you who don't know, there is a substantial age gap here for the two Hollywood stars. Ulrich is 51 and Lucy Hale is a young 31.

Of course, I’m not knocking Ulrich at all. It looks like he’s hitched his wagon to a Hollywood star two decades younger than him.

Isn’t that kind of the dream of a bunch of men?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale)

Plus, this is a very pro-relationship site. We believe in love, and we support it whenever we can. If that means Ulrich is with a woman 20 years his junior, you won’t hear me complaining.

Some might call it a power move, and I certainly wouldn’t disagree with that at all.

Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich spotted out and about in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/zIeZIlP5ag — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) February 22, 2021

Trust me, a lot of guys would love to be in Ulrich’s shoes. Sure, he’s established in his own right, but he was spotted kissing a straight Hollywood smoke who is 20 years younger. The storylines write themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale)

Let’s hope they’re both very happy! They sure look like they are!