Bella Thorne Says ‘No One Gives Disney Kids Enough F*cking Credit’ Following Britney Spears’ Documentary

Bella Thorne has come out to defend Britney Spears and said no one gives “Disney kids enough f*cking credit” following the release of the documentary about the singer.

“It made me so sad, just all the wrongs that society did to her [Spears],” the 23-year-old former Disney star shared with Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

“It’s disgusting what she went through, what she is still going through, the whole nine yards, it is literally terrible,” she added. “And thank goodness they made the documentary so that people can change their f*cking perception on situations.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Makes $2 Million On OnlyFans In 1 Week)

The documentary Thorne referenced is a new one from The New York Times/FX called “Framing Britney Spears,” which deals with the pop star’s rise to fame, mental health issues and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, James Spears.

Thorne, who was on Disney’s “Shake It Up,” recalled her experiences with the paparazzi and public scrutiny at a very young age. She sympathized with Spears.

“Even if you didn’t take that photo of Britney Spears, even if you weren’t that paparazzo pushing her, you were that person talking in your basement with your group of friends about this photo and people were laughing, people were joking about her mental health,” Thorne explained. “People were joking about very serious things that no one should be joking about.”

“No one gives Disney kids enough f*cking credit,” she added. “Like, come on, Dove Cameron is one of the hardest workers I know, and she’s an amazing actress. And people still wanna say, ‘She’s Disney.’ It’s like an immediate ‘X’ mark that you have to work out of.”

Thorne recently made headlines when she explained that working with female directors during nude scenes makes her “uncomfortable.” She also faced public scrutiny back in August 2020 over her decision to make an OnlyFans account.