Editorial

REPORT: The Pittsburgh Steelers Want Ben Roethlisberger To Return For The 2021 Season

Nov 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) calls a play for wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Pittsburgh Steelers want quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to return for the 2021 season.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala, Big Ben’s agent released a statement following the quarterback’s Tuesday meeting with the ownership, and stated in part, “They want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation. As we’ve shared since the season ended, we are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

I’m not sure there were a lot of people who thought Big Ben wouldn’t be back, but it now sounds like it’s going to be a done deal.

The Steelers just have to figure out his contract situation. Currently, the two-time Super Bowl champion has a cap hit of $41 million.

In order for him to stick around in Pittsburgh, that number is going to need to go way down, and Big Ben has made it crystal clear he’s okay with that.

He wants to keep playing for the Steelers and is willing to take a pay cut to do it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

So, for anyone who was worried Big Ben might play elsewhere in 2021, you can all breathe easy.