REPORT: The Pittsburgh Steelers Want Ben Roethlisberger To Return For The 2021 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers want quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to return for the 2021 season.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala, Big Ben's agent released a statement following the quarterback's Tuesday meeting with the ownership, and stated in part, "They want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation. As we've shared since the season ended, we are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible."

You can read the full statement below.

Ben Roethlisberger will indeed be back as the #Steelers starting QB this fall. Just connected w/ the two-time Super Bowl winner’s agent, Ryan Tollner, who said this: pic.twitter.com/YnWRWwkbeM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 23, 2021

I’m not sure there were a lot of people who thought Big Ben wouldn’t be back, but it now sounds like it’s going to be a done deal.

The Steelers just have to figure out his contract situation. Currently, the two-time Super Bowl champion has a cap hit of $41 million.

Ben Roethlisberger just told me: “I don’t care bout my pay at all this year!” And is willing to restructure a contract that has a $41 million cap hit for 2021 that includes $19 million in bonus and salary that can be restructured. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 28, 2021

In order for him to stick around in Pittsburgh, that number is going to need to go way down, and Big Ben has made it crystal clear he’s okay with that.

He wants to keep playing for the Steelers and is willing to take a pay cut to do it.

So, for anyone who was worried Big Ben might play elsewhere in 2021, you can all breathe easy.