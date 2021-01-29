Ben Roethlisberger Says He’ll Take A Pay Cut To Help The Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is open to having his pay slashed in order to help the team.

Big Ben has a cap hit of $41 million this upcoming season, but it sounds like he’s very flexible. According to Ed Bouchette, the Steelers star told him he’s open to restructuring his deal, and stated, “I don’t care bout my pay at all this year!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ben Roethlisberger just told me: “I don’t care bout my pay at all this year!” And is willing to restructure a contract that has a $41 million cap hit for 2021 that includes $19 million in bonus and salary that can be restructured. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 28, 2021

In case you were wondering why Big Ben might be open to playing at a discount for the 2021 season, he’s made more than $250 million in just contract money during his career.

The man has more money in the bank than he could spend in the next 10 lifetimes. He’s definitely not struggling to put food on the table.

Seeing as how it seems like the Steelers have a limited window to win a bunch of games and push for a championship, they have to do whatever is necessary to win immediately.

If that means restructuring Big Ben’s deal is the best option, then they should do it.

A lot of guys wouldn’t give up a penny of contract money, but Big Ben has the means to do it. If you’re a fan of the Steelers, you have to love the fact that he’s open to it.