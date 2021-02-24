Poll: Democrats Are More Concerned About Trump Supporters Than White Supremacy, Systemic Racism

Democrats are more concerned about former President Donald Trump’s supporters than they are about white nationalism or systemic racism.

According to a new poll from Echelon Insights, 82% of Democrats said that Trump’s supporters were their chief concern. The same poll indicated that 79% of Democrats viewed white nationalism as a major issue, and 77% were worried about systemic racism. Gun violence (76%) and Americans lacking health insurance (75%) rounded out the top five issues. (RELATED: Nearly 3/4 Of Voters Think America Is On The Wrong Track, Poll Shows)

Of issues we asked ONLY of Democrats, their biggest concern is Donald Trump’s supporters. pic.twitter.com/4MpbmtfB6u — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

The same poll found that Republicans were most concerned about illegal immigration (81%) and a lack of support for law enforcement (79%). The top five issues also included high taxes (77%), bias in media (75%) and the general moral decline of the country as a whole (74%).

Of the issues we asked ONLY of Republicans, illegal immigration, lack of support for police, taxes and liberal media bias are the top concerns. pic.twitter.com/Xaudn3dDUT — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

Among the issues that rated a similar response from both Republicans and Democrats, 74% said that the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was the top concern. The spread of COVID-19 ranked second overall for 69% of respondents and 58% listed budget and deficits as a major concern. COVID-19 school closures and lockdown policies ranked 56% and 54% respectively.

Of the issues we presented to ALL respondents, the economic damage from COVID-19 is the top concern in large part because it is the most bipartisan – three-quarters of GOP and Dems are very/extremely concerned. pic.twitter.com/nhL8loHaw2 — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

The poll, Party Concerns & Candidate Qualities, surveyed 1005 registered voters between Feb. 12-18, 2021.