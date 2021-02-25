MMA Fighter Flips Off Opponent Before Knocking Him Out

One MMA fighter hit his opponent with the middle finger before knocking him out.

In a video tweeted by @RTSportNews, an MMA fighter flipped off his opponent literally seconds before knocking him out with a kick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you only watch one video today, I suggest you make it this one.

???? The ULTIMATE disrespect… before a huge KO! pic.twitter.com/V8dDYgnWwW — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) February 25, 2021

My friends, what are we all thinking about this knockout? That’s about as cocky and crazy as it gets when it comes to knocking someone out.

The amount of guts you have to have in order to hit somebody with the bird in an MMA fight is hard to put into words.

This situation could have gone south on him so fast. Imagine how stupid you’d look if you flipped somebody off and then lost.

That’d be a clown show on every single level. Luckily for this guy, he got the job done and put his opponent on the ground.

Now, would I recommend trying this again now that people will be watching out for it? No. The odds this works twice are hovering somewhere around zero. However, at least he has one viral moment that won’t be going away in the near future.