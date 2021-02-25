Roy Williams Gives Hall-Of-Fame Quote After North Carolina Loses To Marquette

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams dropped an awesome quote Wednesday night after losing to Marquette.

The Golden Eagles and Tar Heels came together a few days ago to schedule a game, which really never made sense to begin with. Then, Marquette managed to upset UNC 83-70, and the man running the Tar Heels had a hilarious reaction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the loss, Williams was asked if he would still schedule the game given the outcome and he responded with the following:

Well if I had known we were going to lose, God almighty, I wouldn’t schedule it. Come on, we can’t operate in damn in hindsight…If you had told me we were going to lose, hell yeah, we wouldn’t have played the game. If you had told me we were going to beat the Lakers, I would have scheduled them. Carolina fans they’re not that dumb. If they are, I have no answers for them.

You can watch his full epic response below.

Roy Williams with an absolute classic tonight: pic.twitter.com/sxwy1sgH8M — Mark Armstrong (@MarkPArmstrong) February 25, 2021

This is one of the bluntest and funniest quotes I’ve heard from a coach in a very long time. The Tar Heels played a terrible game, got upset and Roy Williams wants the world to know he regrets scheduling the game.

What the hell else was he supposed to say? Was he going to say he would do it all over again if he could, knowing he’d take a loss?

Of course he wouldn’t schedule the damn game!

Never change, Coach Williams. Never change! We all need something to laugh about, and that was awesome.