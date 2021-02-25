‘Intent Does Not Matter’: Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse Team Apologizes After Member Makes ‘OK’ Sign In Instagram Post

The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team issued an apology on Wednesday after a team member posted the “OK” sign on the team’s Instagram story.

The lacrosse player was playing the “circle game,” in which one player tries to trick another player into looking at an “OK” sign held below the waist.

“Intent does not matter. This was an unacceptable lapse in judgment and lack of awareness on the part of our entire team,” the team posted on Instagram.

“This incident does not reflect our character, but it does demonstrate that we have work to do,” the post read. “It shows that many of us are privileged enough to live free of the fear and hate that white supremacy brings to the Black community as well as other marginalized groups.”

During the 2018 Brett Kavanaugh hearings, one of Kavanaugh’s former clerks was accused of holding white supremacist views after she inadvertently flashed the “OK” sign. A former White House intern was forced to apologize in 2017 after making the “OK” sign as a joke. (RELATED: Former Kavanaugh Clerk Trolls Everyone With Another Alleged ‘White Power Sign’)

West Point cadets were similarly investigated for making the “OK” sign on camera during the 2019 Army-Navy game. They were ultimately cleared of all wrongdoing.