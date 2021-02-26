Woman Wins $300,000 At The Las Vegas Airport In Awesome Viral Video

One woman hit the jackpot while at the Las Vegas airport.

In a video tweeted by @lasvegaslocally, a woman was playing the slots at McCarran Airport when she won $300,000!

Watch her awesome reaction in the video below.

This lady just hit a $300,000+ jackpot waiting for her flight at McCarran. ???? pic.twitter.com/7mUuIG8TJz — Las Vegas Locally ???? (@LasVegasLocally) February 25, 2021

Damn, this video is a perfect example of everything we love about Las Vegas. This lady was just killing some time, threw some money in the slots and walked away with $300,000.

If that doesn't warm your heart, then you might want to go ahead and check to see if you still have a pulse.

Having said all of that, I find slots to be the most boring game imaginable when it comes to being in Vegas.

I’d rather play anything else or do anything else. I’ll never understand how people get joy out of pulling a rod and watching the machine spin. It’s boring as all hell.

Just hand me a light beer and meet me at the Blackjack table.

Still, props to her for walking away with a bag of money. You love to see it!