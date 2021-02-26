What You Need To Know About Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Cuomo

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s social issues reporter Mary Margaret Olohan spoke with the DCNF’s Samantha Renck about sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, hypocrisy in the #MeToo movement and more.

“Lindsey Boylan came out with her accusations of sexual misconduct in December of [last] year,” Olohan said. “She kind of cryptically hinted that he sexually harassed her, talked a lot about that but she didn’t give any specifics on it.”

Boylan spoke more about the allegations this week in a Medium post.

“She’s accusing the governor of having kissed her without her consent, of making inappropriate comments such as ‘let’s play strip poker,’ of making her uncomfortable when they were alone and several other very uncomfortable accusations,” she said.

Cuomo is also facing a federal investigation into his handling of his state’s nursing homes and possible impeachment. (RELATED: ‘Cover-Up Could Be Worse Than The Crime’: DCNF Reporter Explains Gov. Cuomo’s Nursing Home Scandal)

