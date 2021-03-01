It’s Officially The Start Of The Greatest Month In All Of Sports

March has officially arrived, and that means we’ve entered the greatest month in all of sports.

March Madness starts in less than three weeks, and I can’t wait to watch the action unfold when the games start March 19. Last year, March Madness was canceled thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Millions of fans were robbed of the chance to see our teams compete.

Today should have been a day of college basketball games and a few cold beers. Instead, coronavirus stole it. Imagine explaining to a D-Day veteran that sports were canceled because of a virus. Imagine canceling the moon landing over a virus. What a sad state of affairs. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 14, 2020

To make matters even worse, the Wisconsin Badgers had won a share of the B1G, were the top seed in the conference tournament and then the whole thing was just shut down.

Naturally, I had to crown them national champs.

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

Now, March Madness is going to actually happen, and the greatest sporting event in America will be upon us very soon.

This month is meant for college basketball, copious amounts of gambling, too many cold light beers to count and guys just being dudes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball)

I hope you’re all as excited as I am for the tournament to get underway because I’m cranked up to 100 right now. Feed me the beers, action, intensity and let’s watch some teams make a run.

It’s going to be an awesome month. I can promise you that much.