Microsoft, LA School District Develop ‘Daily Pass’ App, To Monitor Vaccination Status, Symptoms, Temperature And More

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has worked with Microsoft to develop the “Daily Pass” app to monitor coronavirus the vaccination status, health symptoms and temperatures of its students.

“Sort of like the golden ticket in ‘Willy Wonka,’ everyone with this pass can easily get into a school building,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said during his weekly update on Sunday, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Dr. Drew Predicts ‘School Closures Will Be Looked At’ As ‘Most Serious Misadventure’ From Pandemic)

“Los Angeles Unified has launched a one-stop shop web app built specifically for the District to ensure that we get students, faculty and administrators back to schools and district offices as safely as possible,” read a statement on the school’s website, which included an animated clip about the app. (RELATED: Nick Searcy Says ‘Democrats Are Sick,’ Labels Public Schools’ Coronavirus Measures A Form Of ‘Child Abuse’)

In the video, a student uses the app in order to gain their “daily pass” to go back to school. The pass includes a daily health check, details about their “weekly” coronavirus test and scheduling for their vaccination once it becomes available.

“Students, parents and visitors will access the Daily Pass on any computer, tablet or mobile device at dailypass.lausd.net. Answer the daily health check questions (not more than a two-minute process!),” the LAUSD website reads, describing the process for students.

“If the individual has recently tested negative for COVID-19 and completes the online health check, a QR code will be generated for that day and specific site location,” it continues. “School staff members dedicated to be ‘Welcomers’ will be at every site to scan the QR code and take your temperature at the entrance.”

Despite the new technology, the district admitted the app “will not catch those who are asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19,” but school officials said they will deal with the issue through the use of weekly testing for both teachers and students.

LAUSD’s target date to reopen school is currently set for Apr. 9, after most schools have been closed in southern California since Mar. 2020.