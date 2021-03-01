Mom Charged With Murder After Reporting 6-Year-Old Missing, Police Say

An Ohio mother has been charged with murder after she confessed to killing her missing 6-year-old son, according to police.

Brittany Gosney, 29, reported her 6-year-old son James Robert Hutchinson missing on Sunday morning to the Middletown Division of Police. Police said he was last seen in the Crawford Street area and was wearing “Batman pajama pants.”

Police say that Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, actually confessed after questioning to killing Hutchinson in Preble County “days ago.”

Hutchinson’s body was then brought back to Middletown and was “later put into the Ohio River,” police said.

“We will be working with trained searches in an attempt to recover James’s body,” Middletown police said. “The river is very high and treacherous, so we will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.” (RELATED: 95-Year-Old Assisted Living Home Resident Charged With Murder Of Employee He Accused Of Stealing $200)

Gosney has been charged with Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence, police said. Hamilton has been charged with Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence.

Two other children that were in the home have been removed, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.