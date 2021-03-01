Royal Biographer Criticizes ‘Melodramatic’ Promos For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview

Royal biographer Robert Johnson criticized Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as “over the top, melodramatic nonsense.”

Johnson made the comments during an interview published Monday by Daily Mail.

‘The Queen is not Don Corleone’: Experts accuse Oprah of suggesting Monarch is ‘some mafia boss who silenced Meghan’ https://t.co/AzciKzKCTA pic.twitter.com/qttKfnJOXF — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 1, 2021

“The queen and the royal family are not the Corleone family of Windsor,” Johnson told the outlet. “There are no hitmen or heavies going around silencing people. Meghan, whilst a working royal, was always protected by a team of Scotland Yard officers. Thankfully, she was never in danger physically and Harry knows that.” (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey’s Teaser Interview With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Promises ‘Shocking’ Details)

“Talk of being ‘silenced’ is just ridiculous,” he continued. “It suits a narrative, I suppose, but at what cost to the queen, Prince Philip and the royal family and our reputation as a country?”

Prince Harry revealed in the interview that he moved his family from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles because he feared history would repeat itself, apparently referencing his mother’s infamous death. Princess Diana died in 1993 in a car accident after being chased by the press.

The interview teaser shared by CBS didn’t reveal much but promised “shocking” details, as previously reported. In one clip, Winfrey hinted at Markle using the word “unsurvivable” at some point during their conversation.

The full interview will air Sunday, Mar. 7, on CBS, over a year after Markle and Prince Harry moved to America and stepped back from their royal roles.