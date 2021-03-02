Alec Baldwin Snaps After People Question Baby No. 6 With Hilaria Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin told fans to mind their own business Monday after people questioned the birth of baby number six with Hilaria (Hillary) Baldwin.

An Instagram user commented on Alec’s post about the baby asking who the mother was. Hilaria (Hillary) gave birth to baby number five in September.

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Name of Her Baby Girl After Announcing Arrival of Sixth Child​ https://t.co/ihOvTBb9d3 — People (@people) March 2, 2021

“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant,” the commenter wrote, Page Six noted. “She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything – why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise you 100 children in private.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Welcome Sixth Child To The Family)

“You should shut the f*ck up and mind your own business,” Alec reportedly responded.

Another Instagram user asked why people cared that Hilaria (Hillary) changed her name.

“Because, basically, they’re not very smart,” Alec responded, the outlet noted. “Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world.”