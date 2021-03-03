‘Like Calling Harvey Weinstein A Feminist’: Sen. Kennedy Says Biden’s Stimulus Bill Has Little To Do With COVID-19

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday that saying President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill will combat COVID-19 is like calling disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein “a feminist.”

WATCH:

“Calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist,” Kennedy told Fox News Primetime. “It’s chocked full of spending porn. Billions of dollars to states and local governments that have seen their revenues go up. Billions of dollars to pension programs. Billions of dollars to schools with no requirement that they open.”

“This bill’s dreadful. The only way I know how to improve it is with a shredder. It’s not even a coronavirus bill.” (RELATED: ‘Chock Full Of Spending Porn’: Sen. Kennedy Blasts ‘Left Of Lenin, Neo-Socialist’ COVID-19 Stimulus Bill)

Biden’s stimulus package offers $1,400 direct payments to those Americans earning $75,000 or less or $2,800 to married couples with a combined salary of $150,000 or less. There are also $1,400 payments for each child living with a parent. It originally included a federally-mandated $15 minimum wage but that feature was removed.

Kennedy also said the bill offers money to people who “are in our country illegally. Well, that’s obviously an incentive to people to come here illegally and a disincentive to people to follow the rules.”

The senator said Republicans offered a bipartisan approach to the legislation and that Biden indicated he wished to meet the GOP “halfway.” (RELATED: John Kennedy Decries Continued National Guard Presence: ‘Like A Scene From Mad Max’)

“If that’s the case, he’s a damn poor judge of distance. He’s rejected everything we proposed,” Kennedy said.

Some economists have raised concerns that the spending bill could prompt an outbreak of hyperinflation.