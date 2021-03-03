‘COVID Vaccinated’ On Dating Apps Making Profiles More Desirable

The terms “COVID Vaccinated” and “fully vaccinated” are making user profiles more desirable on popular dating apps, according to reports.

“Not only is the vaccine becoming the biggest talking point on dating apps, it’s actually becoming a huge deal-breaker,” Michael Kaye, a spokesperson for OkCupid, told Business Insider on Wednesday.

“We have seen a 137% increase in mentions of ‘vaccine’ on our profiles [globally] between November [2020] and January [2021],” he added.

lmao this is the most 2021 rejection ever pic.twitter.com/jkEIkNkvOI — sarah kelly (@thesarahkelly) January 31, 2021

Tinder said the use of the word “vaccine” increased 258% between the months of September and December 2020, Tyla.com reported.

Bumble shared that before people decided to meet up, “63 percent” of them had a “conversation with their dates about the venue, mask-wearing and physical contact, with 80 percent of people saying that this helped get to know their date better and feel safer,” the outlet reported.

“Almost 70 percent of over 45,000 OkCupid respondents said they are going to take the coronavirus vaccine,” a spokesperson shared with the outlet. “And people who said ‘Yes’ to our question ‘Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?’ are getting more ‘Likes’ than those who said ‘No.’ (RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media Accounts Following Anti-COVID Vaccine Backlash)

More data suggests 40% of millennials and Gen Z users would back out of a date with someone who wouldn’t get the vaccine shot, with the figure higher for women when compared to men by 18 percent, Tyla reported.

The term “Fauci-ing,” named after Dr. Anthony Fauci, trended in February around Valentine’s Day. It describes the action of cutting off a potential romantic date because they are not taking the pandemic and social distancing guidelines seriously enough.