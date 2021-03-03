Glenn Greenwald Says ‘I Consider Tucker Carlson To Be A Socialist’

Glenn Greenwald, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and co-founder of The Intercept, claimed Monday that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is “a socialist.”

Greenwald appeared on the Daily Caller’s “Wall Street Meets Washington” and talked to hosts Christian Datoc and Omeed Malik about how the fundamentals of socialism are applied on the political right, as well as the left. He also described various political figures on “the right” as “socialists.” (RELATED: ‘Seems Like Capitalism’: Critics Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Over $58 ‘Tax The Rich’ Sweatshirt)

Datoc began by asking Greenwald “why the idea of socialism” in America “varies so drastically” from socialism in other places, such as Europe and Brazil.

Greenwald responded by describing former socialist President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s rise to power and how he ran on a presidential ticket with an “austerity advocating banker” to help Brazilians be less concerned about his presidency. He explained that Lula supported socialist leaders like Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, but was successful because he believed in civil liberties and a free market.

“Obviously the term ‘socialism’ carries a lot of baggage from the Cold War. It evokes, on purpose, the Soviet Union, or Castro, or Chavez,” Greenwald continued. “But I think what you are seeing is this kind of hybrid socialism that really is about nothing more than trying to sandpaper the edges off of neoliberalism.”

He went on to say that he “would describe a lot of people on the right as being socialists,” such as former White House strategist Steve Bannon and “the 2016 iteration” of former President Donald Trump as a candidate, “based on what he was saying.”

“I consider Tucker Carlson to be a socialist,” Greenwald said of the Daily Caller co-founder.

He then described an instance where Carlson and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-identified socialist, agreed in their mutual opposition to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wanting “to give tens of millions of dollars to Amazon to bring an office to New York.” He attributed their agreement to people realizing “that neoliberalism doesn’t work.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Calls Out AT&T For Lobbying To Protect Chinese Corporation Accused Of Supporting Human Rights Abuses)

“I think the vision is, you know, you have this kind of right wing populism, which really is socialism, that says we should close our borders, not allow unconstrained immigration, and then take better care of our own working class people, and not allow this kind of transnational, global, corporatist elite to take everything for themselves under the guise of neoliberalism,” Greenwald said.

