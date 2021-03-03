McAllen–Edinburg–Mission Metropolitan Area Named The Most Overweight Part Of America

The McAllen-Edinburg–Mission metropolitan area is apparently the fattest part of America.

According to a study from WalletHub, the three cities combined to be named the most overweight part of the country. The study was based on obesity and overweight, health consequences and food and fitness.

Memphis, Baton Rouge, Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, and Shreveport-Bossier City rounded out the top five.

All cities in the top 17 are located in the south.

As a former fat man, I can promise you that there’s nothing fun about being fat. Think I’m kidding? Go ahead and look at the pictures below.

Trust me, I know what it means to be overweight. It’s hell.

Lots of people refuse to believe that I used to be fat. These days, I resemble a solid dual-threat quarterback or young Matthew McConaughey. Since it’s important to poke fun at yourself and laugh, here are a few photos to prove that I used to be hefty. pic.twitter.com/xkyyOGevev — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2020

I love the south and I love people from that region. They’re awesome, and they’re the kind of people I want in my foxhole when bullets start flying.

However, let’s focus a little more on eating healthy. It’s okay to lead the country in national championships in football. I respect the hell out of it.

Let’s not try to have one entire region take up the top 17 spots for the most overweight parts of America.

More water and black coffee and less soda and sugar. More lean meats and vegetables and less fast food and fries. It worked for me and it can work for the good people in the south.

Of course, save some room for a few Busch Lights, but overall, let’s all be healthy! You can thank me later.