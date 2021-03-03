‘Home Improvement’ Star Tim Allen Opens Up About 2-Year Sentence Over Drug Trafficking Charges

Actor Tim Allen revealed what his two-year prison sentence was like during a recent podcast episode.

Allen claimed he “got used to” being behind bars during Monday’s episode of “WTF with Marc Maron.” The actor had gotten caught with almost a pound of cocaine at Michigan’s Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport when he was 23 and spent almost two and a half years behind bars following a drug trafficking conviction, according to the podcast.

In 1978, Tim Allen was arrested with 1.5 pounds of cocaine. He faced life in prison but made a deal to provide the names of other drug dealers in exchange for a lighter sentence. He was paroled after 2 years & 4 months. pic.twitter.com/N6D9MGjABn — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) March 3, 2021

“I just shut up and did what I was told,” Allen told Maron. “It was the first time ever I did what I was told and played the game … I learned literally how to live day by day. And I learned how to shut up. You definitely want to learn how to shut up.” (RELATED: Tim Allen Says He ‘Liked’ That Donald Trump ‘Pissed People Off,’ Absolutely Rips The Government For Wasting Tax Money)

The “Home Improvement” star admitted he feels “shame” over his mistakes because of the way his father died. Allen’s father was killed by a drunk driver when the actor was 11 years old.

“I look back on those things, this is sober guy stuff, I had so much shame at the things that I did … especially driving people around,” Allen said. “Coming from a dad that was killed that way, it’s difficult to get past it.”

“I love my life,” he continued. “I’m not any more mentally stable, I have the same issues I had. Now, I can’t hide from them.”

Allen later became famous and has gone on to star in “The Santa Clause” franchise. Allen has also been a favorite for TV landing roles in “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing.” His most recent role will be on the show “Assembly Required.”