Atlanta Braves Planning On ‘Full Capacity’ For MLB All-Star Game

Braves’ President Derek Schiller said the organizations is planning on “full capacity” for the MLB All-Star Game when it the hosts the event in July.

“We’re very optimistic with our planning and with regard to how we’re approaching the All-Star game,” the Atlanta team’s CEO shared during an interview for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. The comments were noted by Outkick in a piece published Thursday.

“Our approach is we’re planning for a full capacity, planning for full activities,” he added. “It’s somewhat of a normal with-an-asterisk type of All-Star planning.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Braves planning for 100% All Star capacity

“It’s our belief that we will have fans,” Schiller continued. “The authorities have given us the indication they support that.” (RELATED: After 105 Years, Cleveland Will Drop ‘Indians’ From Baseball Team Name)

The Braves‘ president also noted the club was “working with health care providers on making sure” it does so in the “safest way possible.

Schiller said the precedent had already been set by the “NBA, NHL and NFL” with “games and even (MLB) postseason games” having “some levels of fans in the venues.”

“So we’ve been able to draw from those situations, learn from them,” the Braves head added.

“I think all of us hope the pandemic will be somewhat in the rearview mirror by then,” he added. “Our planning cycle is obviously with the pandemic in mind. We’re thinking about all the areas we need to potentially be flexible, but as we sit here today at the start of March, we’re planning with a very optimistic mindset.”

The Braves will host the signature event at Truist Park on July 13, in a ballpark that can seat 41, 000.