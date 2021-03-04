Democratic Hawaii Lawmaker Who Fought Against Drunk Driving Is Arrested For Allegedly Driving Under The Influence

Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Sharon Har was arrested last Monday for driving while intoxicated, as reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Har is now facing many of the drunk-driving penalties that she helped establish. After an intoxicated driver slammed into her in 2007, Har began pushing for strict changes to Hawaii’s DUI laws, according to the New York Post.

When police pulled her over for facing the opposite direction on a one-way street, Har refused to take a breath or blood test, resulting in an immediate revocation of her driver’s license for two years. This was one of the many penalties Har helped to introduce, as reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. (RELATED: REPORT: Oregon Man Arrested For Allegedly Driving While Drunk Had A BAC Of .77)

One officer noted that, despite standing multiple feet away per coronavirus safety measures, he could smell the alcohol on Har’s breath, according to the New York Post.

As officers began to handcuff her, Har became obstinate and began yelling at the police. The lawmaker asked the officers if they “knew who she” was and reportedly directed the officers to “hurry up because she needed to call people.”

Har then randomly exclaimed that “Black Lives Matter” and, with slurred speech, informed officers that she was going to be the next governor and that this would interfere with her plans, as reported by the New York Post.

The Hawaii chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which Har worked closely with, stated that her arrest was “painful” and expressed gratitude that, “thanks to the Honolulu Police Department,” “Har’s choices that night did not result in anything terrible like injury or death to any innocent people,” according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.