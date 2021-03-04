Jesse Watters Slams Biden For Not Sending Texas Anything But ‘COVID Immigrants And Insults’

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized President Joe Biden during Thursday’s broadcast of “The Five,” saying the president hadn’t sent Texas anything but “COVID immigrants and insults.”

Watters suggested that if Biden really wanted to help Texas — and other states as well — he could have scheduled a call with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott rather than publicly accusing him and others who were lifting coronavirus restrictions of “Neanderthal thinking.” (RELATED: ‘Biden Totally Caved’: Jesse Watters Says Teachers Unions ‘Held Students Hostage’ To Jump The Line On Vaccines)

WATCH:

“I would say in terms of Joe Biden, this is why they hide him,” Watters said. “He comes out of his little basement, he calls millions of Americans Neanderthals, and then he calls a lid. I don’t think he’ll be able to win Texas if he runs for reelections now. I can see the ads: Joe calls you Neanderthals, and now he wants your vote.

“How does this help?” Watters asked, noting that while former President Donald Trump was still in office he had sent out stimulus checks, hospital ships and PPE in addition to supporting the development of vaccines.

“What is Joe sending Texas besides COVID immigrants and insults? Honestly, Dana Perino, you have a situation now where they’re sending illegal immigrants through with COVID-19 infections and Joe Biden is calling the governor a Neanderthal. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” Watters continued.

Watters went on to say that Biden actually stood to gain if the plan to reopen Texas went well and the economy began to boom without a major uptick in new infections.

“If he comes out against this stuff hard, he’s not gonna get any credit,” Watters concluded. “All he has to do is say, ‘I don’t like the timing. I’m gonna call Governor Abbott and we’re gonna talk about this.’ That’s all he needs to do.”