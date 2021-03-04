Scarborough Goes Off On ‘Trump Terrorists’ After House Session Is Canceled Over Security Concerns

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped into “Trump terrorists” Thursday after the House session was canceled due to security concerns at the U.S. Capitol.

House leadership announced that legislative business would be shut down for the week on Wednesday after Capitol Police reported a possible threat from a militia group. The Senate, however, has not canceled its session.

“Not a surprise that these terrorists that attacked on 1/6 inspired other future terrorists,” Scarborough said. “Especially when you have them possibly coming in and the chatter is about stolen elections, election fraud.” (RELATED: ‘Drag All Of These People Into Prison’: Joe Scarborough Wants 20-Year Sentence For Everyone Who Got Inside Capitol)

WATCH:

Scarborough also went after former President Donald Trump for “stirring up that big lie” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) during his speech on Sunday. During that speech, Trump repeated claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and teased a future run.

“The House having to shut down today because of fear that Trump terrorists acting once again on his instruction, acting once again based on his big lie, may come and try to take out, try to kill Democratic lawmakers,” Scarborough added.

One senior Republican aide expressed confusion over the House’s decision to adjourn for the week in a Wednesday statement to the Daily Caller. The individual noted the Senate had not decided to cancel.

“It’s unclear why the House decided to cancel votes when the Senate plans to be in session all day and voting in the Capitol all day tomorrow,” the senior Republican Senate aide told the Caller.