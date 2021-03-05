Nick Searcy Talks About Latest Film Dealing With God In America And Retuning To Our ‘Religious Roots To Save’ The Country

Nick Searcy opened up about his documentary, “America, America, God Shed His Grace On Thee,” a movie about God in America.

The 61-year-old actor, who produced and stars in the film, talked to The Daily Caller about his documentary which highlights the country’s religious beliefs and “the need to return to our religious roots to save America.” (RELATED: Kid Rock Has A Message For ‘Far Left Socialist Liberals’ And ‘Media’ Who Want To Deprogram Trump Supporters)

Check out the trailer:

“What we know throughout the history of the world is when people throw out religious foundations and substitute man’s morality, things go down hill,” Dr. Ben Carson shared in the movie.

Throughout the film, viewers see examples of faith in our most treasured monuments with messages right out of the Bible, like the statement “Praise be to God” on the Washington Monument and the Ten Commandments on the United States Supreme Court. (RELATED: California Church Asks Supreme Court To Block Newsom’s Coronavirus Restrictions)

The film also features prominent conservatives such as Dennis Prager, Ben Shapiro, Senator Ted Cruz, the late Herman Cain, Alveda King, Mike Huckabee and many more.

It also deals with everything from the civil rights movement to the end of prayer in schools.

The “Justified” star said the civil rights movement was lead by Martin Luther King Jr. who was a Christian, a fact he said is never mentioned.

“The problem with the modern movement is it has no faith base and they have no central leader,” Searcy explained. “It’s a marxist movement not based on religion or faith.”

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, in the documentary, said the Supreme Court ruling in 1962 about prayer in school being unconstitutional, was “essentially the start of removing God from culture.”

The film even talked about Hollywood’s attack on people of faith, which it said started in 1960 with a movie titled “Inherit The Wind.”

The pandemic is also front and center, noting how governments, shut down businesses and told people of faith they couldn’t go to church and worship due to the virus.

The COVID-19 “virus has been handed to the left on a platter, because they are using that right now to silence people of faith, “Brigitte Gabriel explained in the film. “Because if they can control people from showing up to their churches, they can control society.”

The film was first shown at the Centennial Institute’s Western Conservative Summit in October. It will be screened this Saturday at CNP in Orlando and has been picked up by SalemNow who will release the film, with the hope it will then spread to other digital platforms.

“The great battle in America is not Republicans and Democrats, male, female,” Huckabee shared in the film. “It’s not even left, right. It’s good versus evil and in a greater sense our battle is not political, it’s spiritual.”

The movie is also available at “ShedHisGrace.com” for purchase on DVD or to download and stream.