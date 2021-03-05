Sarah Silverman Apologizes To Paris Hilton For Jokes That Made Heiress ‘Want To Die’

Sarah Silverman publicly apologized to Paris Hilton on Thursday for prison jokes she cracked about the heiress during the MTV Movie Awards in 2007.

“So, here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris [Hilton], that I am really sorry,” the 50-year-old comedian explained during “The Sarah Silverman Podcast,” according to Us Weekly.

“I was then and I am, much more completely and with far more understanding, I think, now,” she added. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

Paris Hilton Accepts Sarah Silverman’s Apology for 2007 Joke About Her Jail Time: ‘She Was So Genuine’​ https://t.co/B07XfcZkw4 — People (@people) March 5, 2021

Silverman cracked the jokes one day before Hilton was to report to prison for a probation violation stemming from a DUI arrest, Us Weekly reported.

“I heard that to make her [Hilton] feel comfortable in prison, the guards are going to paint the bars to look like penises,” Silverman told the audience, where Paris was in attendance. “I just worry that she’s gonna break her teeth on those things.”

The actress also recalled seeing Paris’ face after she told the joke and decided to write her a letter apologizing. However, Silverman learned recently Paris never got the note.

“I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank,” Sarah shared. “There was a person under there. A couple days later I wrote her a letter apologizing, felt awful and I never heard back. I certainly wouldn’t expect to anyways.”

Hilton said during her own show this week she “wanted to die” after hearing the joke. “I was obviously very nervous. I went to the MTV Awards,” she explained. “I knew I was about to check myself into jail in a couple of hours … just getting all dressed up, going there, trying to be brave. And then just to sit in the audience with her literally publicly humiliating me, being so mean, so cruel.”

Hilton has since responded to Silverman saying she accepts her apology, which she felt was “genuine” and “so sweet.”

Silverman came under fire in February after a video of her roasting Britney Spears resurfaced. “I wish I could delete it but I can’t,” Silverman said, responding to the backlash. Hilton, meanwhile, announced her engagement to her boyfriend and entrepreneur Carter Reum in February, after the pair dated for a year.