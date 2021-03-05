Seven Senate Democrats Vote Against Raising The Minimum Wage To $15/Hour

Seven Senate Democrats and one Independent voted against a procedural vote on $15 minimum wage Friday.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders proposed an amendment during the “vote-a-rama” in the Senate, where a vote can be forced on anything. As senators were introducing their amendments to be voted on, Sanders put forward a procedural vote on a $15 minimum wage, which was cut out of Democrats’ original COVID relief bill.

Independent Maine Sen. Angus King joined with the seven Democrats to vote against the minimum wage increase.

THESE SEVEN DEMOCRATS VOTED AGAINST A $15 MINIMUM WAGE:

Tester

Manchin

Sinema

Shaheen

Carper

Coons

Hassan

The Senate last held a “vote-a-rama” in early February to pass a budget resolution which gave Democrats the ability to bypass the 60-vote filibuster for their coronavirus relief package. Republicans forced a number of votes on issues that Democrats might not want to put their names next to, which kept senators on the floor until late into the night.

Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote Thursday in the Senate to begin the debate on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Casts Tie-Breaking Vote In Senate To Start COVID-19 Relief Debate)

As the Senate was split 50-50 on the legislation, Harris cast the 51st vote with the Democrats to officially start the debate on the legislation. The American Rescue Plan, which passed the House in a 219-212 vote Saturday, includes $1,400 stimulus relief checks and $350 billion for state, local and tribal government budgets.