The Detroit Pistons Reach A Buyout Agreement With Star Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin has been cut loose.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Griffin and the Pistons reached a buyout agreement Friday.

He’s now an unrestricted free agent, and can sign wherever he wants.

Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and will become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2021

Wojnarowski also reported that several contenders are expected to take a run at Griffin, including the Brooklyn Nets.

Among teams that are expected to be considered for Griffin’s next stop, sources tell ESPN: Brooklyn, Golden State, Miami and Portland — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2021

If Griffin signs with the Brooklyn Nets, I’m not sure how anyone will be able to beat them. The roster already has Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

You throw Griffin into the mix and you’re talking about a super team that would be among the best that we’ve ever seen.

We’ll see where he lands, but if he goes to the Nets, it might be game over in the NBA for the title this season.