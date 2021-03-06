Editorial

The Detroit Pistons Reach A Buyout Agreement With Star Blake Griffin

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 07: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a basket while playing the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on February 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 115-106. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin has been cut loose.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), Griffin and the Pistons reached a buyout agreement Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s now an unrestricted free agent, and can sign wherever he wants.

Wojnarowski also reported that several contenders are expected to take a run at Griffin, including the Brooklyn Nets.

If Griffin signs with the Brooklyn Nets, I’m not sure how anyone will be able to beat them. The roster already has Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

You throw Griffin into the mix and you’re talking about a super team that would be among the best that we’ve ever seen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Detroit Pistons (@detroitpistons)

We’ll see where he lands, but if he goes to the Nets, it might be game over in the NBA for the title this season.