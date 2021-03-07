Josh Gordon Catches Game-Winning Hail Mary During His FCF Debut

Former NFL star Josh Gordon got off to an electric start during his Saturday debut in the FCF.

The former Seahawks receiver, who was serving an indefinite suspension when he was released, caught two touchdown passes for the Zappers during a win over the Beasts, and he hauled in the game-winning Hail Mary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

NO WAY! JOSH GORDON HAIL MARY!! LAST PLAY OF THE GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/PYGmFCLhLS — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) March 7, 2021

Good for Gordon. His time in the NFL is clearly over, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have some fun in the FCF.

Johnny Manziel, who has missed two games, is having fun on the Zappers and Josh Gordon has now set the league on fire with his debut.

⚡️ THE FLASH ⚡️ Josh Gordon catches a TD on his first drive in the FCF. Tune in: https://t.co/V2zpjrnouW, in the app, or on @watchvenn pic.twitter.com/PhGDZdYuoz — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) March 7, 2021

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re all waiting for Manziel to get back on the field so he can sling it to Gordon like they’re back in Cleveland. That’s what the people want to see.

Props to Gordon for having a debut with two touchdowns. We just love to see it.