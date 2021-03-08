‘We Must All Unite’: Bernie Sanders Rallies Support For Newsom As Recall Effort Intensifies

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called for Democrats to unite against the recall effort directed at Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Sanders said in a tweet Monday that Newsom is facing a recall from “Right-wing Republicans” because he told people to wear masks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, recall organizers announced they collected over 1.95 million signatures, more than enough to trigger a special election. The number of signatures needed to trigger an election is 1.5 million, but organizers set their goal at 2 million to count for invalidated signatures.

“Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall @GavinNewsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID,” Sanders said.

“Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California,” he added.

Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall @GavinNewsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 8, 2021

The recall effort gained popularity last year after Newsom was photographed dining inside the luxurious French Laundry restaurant in Napa for the birthday of well-known lobbyist Jason Kinney. The governor has also faced criticism over his pandemic restrictions targeting businesses and the vaccine rollout in California.

“Gavin Newsom has been doing the opposite of listening to scientists. He’s closed public schools while private schools remain open, and shuttered countless businesses permanently,” Former Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in response to Sander’s comments. Faulconer is one of the candidates slated to run against Newsom should the recall effort trigger a special election.

“This recall isn’t about Republicans and Democrats, it’s about what’s best for California,” he concluded.

Gavin Newsom has been doing the opposite of listening to scientists. He’s closed public schools while private schools remain open, and shuttered countless businesses permanently. This recall isn’t about Republicans and Democrats, it’s about what’s best for California. https://t.co/NxeHCEhVr3 — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) March 8, 2021

However, despite the momentum to push Newsom out of office, a Feb. 2 poll found 45% of California voters would back him in a recall election while only 36% would oppose. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Slams Texas’s Decision To Lift Mask Mandate)