Gavin Newsom Says Californians Should Wear Two Masks In Public

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new state health guidelines Wednesday that recommends Californians wear two cloth masks or a single filtered mask when in public.

“We are encouraging people basically to double down on mask wearing, particularly in light of all what I would argue is bad information coming from at least four states in this country. We will not be walking down their path, we’re mindful of your health and our future,” Newsom said, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The governor noted the guidelines apply only to cloth masks and not masks with filters. His remarks come as several states have begun lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including Texas and Mississippi.

Newsom has denounced those efforts, condemning Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift mask mandate as “absolutely reckless” in a tweet on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the petition to recall Newsom has exceeded 1.9 million signatures, crossing the 1.5 million threshold to trigger a recall election.

In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a study that showed wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask, or a tightly fitted cover is more effective in decreasing the spread of COVID-19. Researchers found that a combination of a cloth mask over a surgical mask (double-masking) stopped particles by over 92 percent.