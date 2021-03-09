Arizona And Montana Sue Biden Administration For Limiting Illegal Immigrant Arrests And Deportations

Arizona and Montana filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration Monday in an effort to block the limits on deportations, Fox News reported.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich of Arizona, joined by Attorney General Austin Knudsen of Montana, filed a lawsuit in response to the 100-day deportation moratorium arguing that it will negatively impact their states. Brnovich said the immigration rules will cause a “humanitarian crisis,” Fox News reported.

“If asked about the poorest policy choice I’ve ever seen in government, this would be a strong contender,” Brnovich said in a statement. “Blindly releasing thousands of people, including convicted criminals and those who may be spreading COVID-19 into our state, is both unconscionable and a violation of federal law.”

The 100-day moratorium bans deportations of illegal immigrants for 100 days with the exception of those who pose a national security threat, those who have crossed the border since Nov. 1, and those who have committed “aggravated felonies,” Fox News reported.

The lawsuit says the pause on deportations will “negatively impact” Arizona and Montana financially. Illegal immigration costs Arizona tens of millions of dollars annually, according to the lawsuit. (Related: Texas Judge Appointed By Trump Blocks Biden’s 100-Day Deportation Ban)

Montana, despite their limited resources, would need to expand their education and government assistance, according to the lawsuit. Due to having no sales tax, many illegal immigrants pay no state taxes.

Montana joined the Montana Agreement with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in order to combat drug trafficking in the state. DHS recognized that the ease on immigration and deportation directly impacts the influx of drug trafficking in Montana, according to the lawsuit.

“Meth trafficked into Montana by Mexican drug cartels has wrecked our state. The problem will only be made worse if the Biden administration continues to allow criminals to stay in our country,” Knudsen said in a statement.

Knudsen said the Biden administration is failing to keep Americans safe due to these immigration policies.

“Enforcing our immigration laws and helping to keep Americans safe is one of the most important functions. The Biden administration is failing its basic responsibility to Americans,” Knudsen said.

Both states filed a preliminary injunction to prevent the laws from going into effect while the case is being heard, according to Fox News.

