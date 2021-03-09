Meyers Leonard Appears To Drop Anti-Semitic Racial Slur During Video Game Live Stream

Miami Heat star Meyers Leonard might be in some hot water after appearing to drop a racial slur during a recent video game live stream.

In a video tweeted by @MainTeamSports, Leonard appeared to call someone a “k*ke b*tch” while playing what looks like “Call of Duty.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the moment unfold below.

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

A few moments later, Leonard, who became famous in the NBA for standing during the anthem, received a phone call and said he had to step away because of something involving his wife.

Dis dude Meyers Leonard called someone a racist slur and then got a phone call a little later and had to dip. Yeah, not a good look???? pic.twitter.com/HQ05uGRIv7 — Harold???? (@WassupHarold) March 9, 2021

What the hell is Meyers thinking? First and foremost, you shouldn’t ever be using that kind of language. There’s just not an excuse to do it.

You know when you really shouldn’t do it? When you’re live streaming a video game for the world to see!

Now, I’m also sure a ton of people will rush to cancel Meyers and get him to lose his job. That’s the nature of the beast. Someone makes a mistake and people pressure them to lose everything.

Don’t get me wrong. Meyers dropping an anti-semitic slur is 100% unacceptable, incredibly stupid, he deserves to face some kind of punishment for his stupidity, but ripping away his NBA career isn’t going to help him learn a damn thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meyers Leonard (@meyersleonard)

Somebody who is close to him and cares about him should sit Meyers down and explain to him why what he did was wrong. He’s going to apologize, he’ll probably get fined and he might even be suspended. However, let’s not rush to throw him out of the NBA. No good will come from that.

Let’s educate before we ruin careers.