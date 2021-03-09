NBA All-Star Game Gets Record Low TV Ratings

The TV ratings are in for the NBA All-Star Game, and the numbers are brutal.

According to Anthony Crupi, the game averaged a pathetic 5.94 million viewers on TNT this past Sunday.

It’s a record low.

As with nearly every other sporting event of this asterisk year+, TNT/TBS’ coverage of the NBA All-Star Game dropped to an all-time low, averaging 5.94 million viewers (down 18% YOY vs 7.28M), a 2.4 in the 18-49 demo (-23%) and a 3.1 HH (-24%). Record high: NBC, 1993: 22.9M/14.3. — Anthony Crupi (@crupicrupicrupi) March 9, 2021

Raise your hand if you’re 100% not surprised by the fact the NBA All-Star Game got such pathetic ratings? My hand is to the ceiling!

You just hate to see it happen. You really do hate to see it happen!

To put in perspective just how bad the numbers were for the NBA, the All-Star Game is a premier event for the league, and it got crushed by a bunch of different football games.

Outside of the Finals, the All-Star Game probably has the biggest draw. Yet, it still got crushed! People even cared more about Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

It really does seem like a lot of fans have just given up on the NBA. It’s not hard to see why. The league went from being about winning games to lecturing America about politics.

Adam Silver himself has admitted that fans don’t want to see it.

