White House Comments On Biden Dog ‘Biting Incident,’ Confirms Staffer Suffered ‘Minor Injury’

The White House commented about an alleged “biting incident” involving President Joe Biden’s dog and confirmed a staffer suffered a “minor injury.”

“Champ and Major, the president and first lady’s dogs are members of the family are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki shared during a briefing Tuesday.

WATCH:

“And on Monday, the first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed,” she continued. (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

“It had been previously planned for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. [Jill] Biden’s travels to military bases this week,” Psaki added. “She has a three-day trip this week and the dogs will return to the White House soon.” (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

Later in the briefing, a journalist asked if she could confirm the younger of the two German Shepherd dogs would not be “euthanized.”

“Well, certainly Major Biden is a member of the family, so I can assure you that,” Psaki replied. “I don’t have any more details on the individual. I would encourage you to ask Secret Service.”

The president and first lady’s dogs will return to the White House from their Delaware exile after Major allegedly bit a member of the White House staff, as previously reported.