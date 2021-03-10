Meghan Markle’s Former Co-Star Wendell Pierce Calls Out The Daily Mail, Slams Monarchy As ‘Racist’

Meghan Markle’s former co-star Wendell Pierce called out The Daily Mail for using his “words as an attack” on her and slammed the monarchy as “racist.”

Pierce had opined to a radio station that the Oprah interview was inconsequential in comparison to the death toll of people dying from the novel coronavirus, according to the Daily Mail. Then, when Pierce learned that his words were being used to attack Markle he circled back.

“I just discovered my words are being used as an attack,” the 57-year-old actor tweeted following the Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview that dealt with racism and suicide, according to Page Six.

“Well done British Press,” he added. “Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism and apartheid didn’t educate you that they are racist, you failed history.”(RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star, Wendell Pierce, is setting the record straight on his comments about her interview with Oprah.https://t.co/FVwxRuNiPa — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 10, 2021

“I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best,” Pierce continued in a follow-up post. “Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 10, 2021

“The Wire” star then made it clear he was not “insensitive to suicide” and shared that his own “family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide.”

In no way am I insensitive to suicide. Unfortunately my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide. I never was interviewed by the Daily Mail and their story manipulated my words in a radio interview. As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 10, 2021

The Hollywood actor said no one from the Daily Mail ever interviewed him, before he accused the outlet of manipulating his words from a “radio interview” with Britain’s LBC talk radio station.

“As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best,” his post concluded.

It came following an earlier report the former “Suits” actress’ co-star had labeled her and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview as “insignificant,” “insensitive and offensive” and “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”